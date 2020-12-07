PokerStars has scheduled a a massive phased tournament, Biggest $55, which guarantees $2 million. It is a repeat of a tournament that debuted last month, but with double the guarantee.

Day 1 flights kicked off a week ago, with multiple flights running every day. These are consistently attracting 200 or so runners. They are scheduled through to December 21, when the final day is scheduled.

The operator will need to attract 40,000 entries to cover the tournament, which will make it one of the largest tournaments for turnout this year.

The event comes after a successful weekend for the operator, which included it covering its ambitious special-edition Sunday Million and a strong showing at the BSOP. And this all occurred during a weekend fraught with technical difficulties.