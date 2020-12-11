Run It Once Poker has announced that it will host a three-handed, bracketed charity tournament featuring 27 poker pros and amateurs. All the action will be streamed on Twitch on Saturday, December 19.

The tournament, which will function similarly to a heads-up MTT bracket but three-handed, will use the operator’s new SNG Select tournaments.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be teaming up with Double Up Drive once again and hosting another charity stream on Saturday, December 19,” Nick Steiner, Content and Community Engagement Manager at Run It Once Poker, told PRO.

Eighteen seats to the tournament will be taken by poker pros, with the remaining nine seats open to qualifiers. To gain entry, Run It Once is asking players to donate to their charity page between now and December 15. The top five donors will automatically earn their spot in the tournament.

The remaining spots will be randomly awarded to players who donated any amount during this period.

Players signed up to take part in the tournament include Phil Galfond, Dan Smith, Jason Koon, Jamie Kerstetter and Daniel Dvoress.