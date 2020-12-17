Winamax has launched Expresso x UNO, a new promotional mini-game in partnership with American games giant Mattel.
It is part of Winamax’s lottery sit and go game, Expresso, and will run for a limited time. Players as tasked with shedding their hand of seven Uno cards within 15 tournaments with 2x multipliers to win an additional cash prize.
It comes after the French online poker giant twice-ran the similar Winamax x Monopoly in partnership with Hasbro. This first debuted in October 2019 and proved to be phenomenally successful. it re-ran the promotion three months ago.
The new Uno edition works similarly, making the usual “losing” 2x multiplier games more exciting with an additional challenge.