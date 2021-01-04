In yet another round of end-of-contract exits, half a dozen ambassadors announced the end of their partnership with PokerStars on the last day of 2020.

The latest wave of poker players to say goodbye to the online poker giant includes French live player Kalidou Sow, Russian online pro Mikhail “innerpsy” Shalamov and a trio of streamers under the name OP Poker.

However, by far the most notable is WSOP Main Event champion Chris Moneymaker, who has been an ambassador for the company ever since his historic and transformative win more than 17 years ago.

It is certainly no surprise that the company has ended contracts at this time of year: This is the fourth January in a row when a batch of exits has been announced. Prior to this round of cuts, the operator had said goodbye to over a dozen ambassadors since 2019. Indeed, PRO predicted a year ago that Moneymaker’s contract, along with others, may not be extended into 2021.

However, the timing here is curious because, as PRO understands, PokerStars had been working on a major new product feature, Tips from the Moneymaker, where the eponymous ambassador offers tips to players based on identifying leaks in their play.