GGPoker has announced a new $30,000 daily invitational “flipout” tournament called GGCare to give money back to “unlucky” players.

It forms part of their standard suite of promotions, which now rewards $7 million a month through a mix of leaderboards, races, freerolls and other giveaways.

The new promotion will amount to almost $1 million a month in added value for players on the GGPoker site. That value is likely to increase as 2021 progresses, PRO was told.

GGPoker explains via press release that GGCare has been introduced to reward “players that experience bad beats, coolers or suckouts.”

“We’ve all experienced the pain of bad beats. It’s part of the game,” said Daniel Negreanu, GGPoker ambassador via press release. “But GGPoker has your back. With GGCare, you can suffer the worst bad beat, and still come out ahead, thanks GG!”

The promotion has been created in the hopes of making GGPoker the first poker room that “properly compensates” unlucky players, the operator stated.