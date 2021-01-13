The WSOP.com has announced its full Online Super Circuit Series schedule for 2021, comprising thirteen title series spread over the year.

The online events and accompanying circuit rings will be made available for players in the US regulated markets of New Jersey and Nevada. One series has been touted to run in a third, yet-to-launch market.

“Players deserve great tournaments and great value year-round, and that’s what we aim to do with the 2021 WSOP Online Circuit Series,” said Ty Stewart, WSOP Executive Director, via press release. “We’ve been thrilled with the big prize pools for WSOP.COM events in 2020, and we only expect to see that grow with this new model.”