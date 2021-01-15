Partypoker has announced that it will run the 2021 World Championship of Amateur Poker (WCOAP) online as it further supports grassroots poker in the UK during the pandemic.

Hosted by the Amateur Poker Association & Tour (APAT), the festival kicks off on January 23 and concludes with two Main Events on Sunday, February 7.

A total of 16 multi-format bracelet events make up the schedule. The Freezeout Championship Events will award the WCOAP bracelet for the Main Event along and gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the other winners.

The flagship $109 Main Event includes a $150,000 guarantee, while the $11 Mini Main Event will award at least $20,000 in cash prizes.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be working alongside APAT,” said partypoker Poker Room Manager Chris Donnachie, “to bring our players the first fully online version of the World Championship of Amateur Poker.”