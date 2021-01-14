Earlier this month, the World Series of Poker (WSOP) announced the full-year schedule for the 2021 WSOP Circuit season.

The 2021 season kicks off today with the Winter Online Circuit Super Series which runs through January 31 and features over $1 million in guarantees. Only players from New Jersey and Nevada will be able to take part in the series on WSOP NJ and WSOP NV respectively.

The series marks the first stop of this year’s WSOP Circuit tour.

Buy-ins across the Winter Online Super Circuit Series range from $215 to $2000, with each event sporting five-to-six figure guarantees.

The $525 buy-in Main Event on January 31 tops the bill with a $250,000 guarantee. Apart from the Main Event, the Winter Online Super Circuit series features a wide range of formats including a knockout freezeout, Pot Limit Omaha events, rebuys, High Rollers, and more.

Sign up to WSOP.com today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Like the live WSOP circuit stops, each of the 18 circuit events will award an official WSOP gold ring to the winner. In addition, for this series, there will be a $10,000 Player of the Month leaderboard as well as a $25,000 Freeroll and a Grinder’s Only Second Chance Freeroll – both taking place on February 2.

The topper of the leaderboard board will gain a seat into the $250,000 Year-End Championship event, the winner of which will win a WSOP Gold Bracelet.

Entire WSOP Circuit 2021 Season Tour Moved Online

The World Series of Poker Circuit tour is quite popular with the US players. Every year, a series of WSOPC events take place at various live casinos across the country, with one or two events held online at WSOP.com.

However, due to the continued fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, every stop on this year’s Circuit tour has been moved online. One event will take place each month at WSOP.com, catering to players in New Jersey and Nevada, where both online poker rooms share a common player pool.

A total of 13 WSOP Online Circuit Series have been scheduled throughout the year, with each Circuit series featuring at least 12 WSOP official gold ring events. Four special “Super Circuits” will feature 18 gold ring events including the January edition, with the expanded schedule including $1000 and $2000 high roller events and a $500 PLO tournament.

Some of the stops have been named in homage to their live counterparts. Additionally, the WSOP will be offering promotional room rates for players from outside of New Jersey and Nevada to stay onsite, including the “cash at the cage” buy-in and cash out option.

All combined, 180 gold rings will be awarded across 2021 with the first batch of 18 Circuit ring events starting today.

“Players deserve great tournaments and great value year-round, and that’s what we aim to do with the 2021 WSOP Online Circuit Series,” said Ty Stewart, WSOP Executive Director. “We’ve been thrilled with the big prize pools for WSOP.COM events in 2020, and we only expect to see that grow with this new model.”

Lots of Perks Throughout the Year

Each stop will feature a $10,000 leaderboard, where the top ten players will win a share of $10,000 in tournament tickets. Furthermore, there will also be a $25,000 freeroll, dubbed the WSOP Circuit Stars Monthly Freeroll – open to the winners of each gold ring event and the top performers of the series leaderboard.

In addition, there will also be a Second Chance Fast Forward “winner take all” freeroll for players who have played in a minimum of four ring events but did not qualify for the End of Year Championship event. These players will automatically get added into a freeroll to win a seat to the end-of-year tournament.

The Year-End Championship will award a WSOP gold bracelet to its winner and will have 256 eligible players competing for a guaranteed prize pool of $250,000. It is open to the Second Chance Fast Forward winners, leaderboard winners and anyone who has won a ring throughout the year.

Hints at Launching in New State

Notably, the press release also states that one series has been touted to run in a yet-to-launch “newly regulated market.” Details about when that series will be held and in what market will be announced later, but our best guess is Pennsylvania.

888 was approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) as an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer in October.

888 currently provides both B2B and B2C online poker services in the US with its platform powering brands that include 888poker NJ and WSOP NJ, and a launch of WSOP PA is expected at some point.

Michigan is also a possibility, but Caesars Interactive Entertainment (CIE), the owner of WSOP has yet to submit an application to the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) for a license.

WSOP Online Super Circuit Series 2021