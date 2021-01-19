The rake for almost all Progressive Knockout (PKO) tournaments on partypoker has increased, the company confirmed late last week.

It ends a near three-year experiment of removing the rake on the bounty portion of the buy-in, which had effectively halved their cost.

As of Monday, partypoker has returned to the industry standard, where rake is charged on the full buy-in. It is now similar to the rake collected by industry leader PokerStars across all buy-ins; upstart GGPoker now leads the pack with the lowest rake at low stakes.

The only exception to this change appears to be the hyper-speed format, which still features the lower rake percentage.

Reports of an increased rake came to light on January 11 via player feedback on the partypoker Discord channel. Twitch and Community Manager Colette Stewart confirmed the changes in rake the same day.

“Throughout 2020, we experimented with charging the same fees on PKO MTTs as normal MTTs and re-investing into freerolls, cent-rolls, satellites & promotions such as Boosted Legends, Boosted Satellites & Legend of the Week,” stated Stewart.

“Rewarding players this way has proven more successful in building player numbers, so from Monday, PKO MTT fees will be aligned with normal MTTs fees and we will continue to re-invest into MTT promotions, satellites and giveaways,” she added.