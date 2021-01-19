Indian online poker rooms have welcomed the New Year with some of their biggest tournament series to date, spreading huge guarantees to attract players.

More than 40 Crore, equivalent to approximately $5.5 million, is guaranteed across three festivals.

Spartan Poker’s record-setting series, the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC), makes a return with another all-time high of 28 Crore ($3.8 million) in series guarantee.

PokerBaazi has collaborated with the Asian Poker Tour (APT) to bring it to the virtual felt for the first time in the country. The APT Online Series India promises over 8 Crore ($1.1 million) in prize money.

Finally, PokerStars.IN is hosting its tried-and-tested Winter Series, with guarantees of 2.5 Crore ($341,500).