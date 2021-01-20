888 Holdings and Caesars Interactive Entertainment (CIE) have entered into a multi-year extension of their existing partnership in the US market, the pair revealed Tuesday. The agreement cements 888’s position as a leading online poker provider in the US.

888 already provides the software client for WSOP.com brand in Nevada and New Jersey, runs its own-brand online poker room, and licenses it to the three “racinos” in Delaware. All six online poker rooms pool liquidity on single network, the only such multi-state online poker network in the US.

Under the extended partnership, 888 will deploy its new Poker 8 desktop and mobile client for the World Series of Poker (WSOP) brand in the US, the company announced. 888 will also continue to provide their online casino solutions to all CIE casino brands.

“Our extended relationship will also enable 888 to gain a presence in new US states following the required regulatory approvals, which presents an important opportunity in our long-term development strategy for the US market,” said Yaniv Sherman, Senior VP, Head of US of 888, in Tuesday’s press release.