For the fifth time, leading US-facing offshore online poker network Winning Poker Network (WPN) is hosting the market’s largest high roller poker tournament, The Venom.

The multi-day tournament kicked off on January 22 and concludes on February 3. It comes with a record $8 million guaranteed prize pool, with $1 million guaranteed to the winner.

The tournament features the usual $2650 buy-in and players can earn their seat for as little as $0.11. A nine-step program throughout the entire network provides the opportunity to enter the fray, no matter the bankroll.

The final seven stages of the Venom Blitz Steps run in a three-max format. On-demand steps are available for the same buy-in amounts.