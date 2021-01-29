The World Poker Tour (WPT) continues to expand its presence onto virtual felts around the world. This week it announced its latest partnership with popular Asian poker app Poker King to host the WPT Spring Festival.

Poker King claims to be one of the largest online poker apps in Asia, with more than 1.2 million registered users. The site boasts two of the most recognizable and successful poker players as brand ambassadors: Tom Dwan and Phil Ivey.

WPT Spring Festival will be held on Poker King starting February 11, spanning nearly two weeks. It takes place entirely on the mobile app, featuring buy-ins and guarantees denominated in Chinese Yuan.

More than CNY 12 million ($1.85 million) in guarantees is spread across 13 events with buy-ins ranging from CNY 200 ($31) to CNY 10,000 ($1550).

“As the WPT global footprint continues to expand, we are extremely happy that our players in the Asian region will be able to experience the thrill of a WPT event conveniently from their mobile devices,” said Adam Pliska, CEO of the World Poker Tour, in a recent press release.