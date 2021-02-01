iPoker has announced it will be bringing back its progressive knockout tournament series, Bounty Hunter Series, to all its skins in the dot-com market this February, a brand that has not been seen since late 2018.

It returns with a €1 million series guarantee, the biggest prize pool offered by the network in five years.

This time around there will be 83 events, with a minimum of eight events per day. The tournament buy-ins range from €10 to €1,000.

While the series has no single Main Event—indeed, all 83 tournaments are referred to as “Mains”—there are two standouts at the end of the festival: a pair of €100,000-guaranteed tournaments, one with a €100 buy-in, the other €1000.

While No Limit Hold’em naturally dominates the schedule, there are two PLOs, one PLO8, and a pair of Six Plus events nestled into the calendar.

Satellites from a little as €1 will be live from February 22 with accompanying promotions across the network.

Winners of each event will automatically qualify for the €10,000 Champions Event that rounds out the schedule on March 8.

“We are looking forward to this exciting tournament series and expect to bring more life to iPoker’s MTT offering,” said Jörg Nottebaum, Head of the iPoker network. “In discussions with licensees and players we identified that there is a big demand for MTTs, especially for medium and higher buy-ins, that the iPoker network is looking to unlock in 2021.”

“The tournament series is a perfect opportunity for us to attract MTT players to iPoker, then to keep the momentum and improving our regular MTT offering on the back of this,” he added.