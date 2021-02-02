India's Stick Pool Club Doubles User Engagement with the Launch of Live Dealer Poker

Indian real money gaming app Stick Pool Club has launched a live dealer poker game, allowing players to interact with the dealer in real-time.

Through their front-facing camera and mic, players can chat to both the dealer and other participants on the table in a bid to enhance the social aspect of the game and increase user engagement, the company said.

“We are here to maximize the entertainment quotient by providing real poker table experience and gameplay,” said Vivek Singh, Co-Founder, Stick Pool Club. “These features assist players in enjoying the game to the fullest.”

“We are fulfilling our goal of Entertainment that pays you back. No one can put a monetary value on an individual’s joy and happiness,” Singh added.

Much like Mobile Premier League (MPL), India’s leading competitive mobile gaming platform, Stick Pool Club offers real money skill games across India through apps available on Android and iOS.

It was founded in 2017 in New Delhi. As the name would imply, the company started with a virtual 8 Ball Pool game.

It later expanded with Call Break, a popular card game in India. Its most recent introduction, Live Poker, was actually launched quietly last year, but the operator only promoted it recently.