The Changing Face of Partypoker MILLIONS Online

Partypoker has announced that its bellwether brand MILLIONS Online will return this month as part of a wider online tournament series.

As first confirmed by PRO in December 2020, the core MILLIONS online tournament returns to a far more modest $5,300 buy-in with a $5 million guarantee.

However, it will now sit within a wider series that will have 27 additional events. In total, the series guarantees $18 million.

“We’re extremely proud to be hosting yet another online leg of the world-renowned MILLIONS tour,” Chris Donnachie, partypoker Head of Poker Room Management, said via press release. “The satellite framework this year has been designed with a view to make both the Main Event and Mini Main Event even more accessible to players of all buy-in levels.”

“With opportunities for players to get their hands on a $5,300 Main Event ticket for just one cent, we expect this year’s field to be one of the most diverse ever,” Donnachie concluded.