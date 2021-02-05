BetMGM Offering Superbowl Promotions for Casino Players in Michigan and Pennsylvania this Weekend

BetMGM Casino is gearing up for the Super Bowl in style. The operator is running some great casino promotions in both Pennsylvania and Michigan ahead of the Big Game this weekend.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will come head-to-head in the Super Bowl 2021.

BetMGM Casino Michigan is celebrating with $20 risk-free bet offer: if the first touchdown scorer is not what you correctly picked, you get your bet back..

Meanwhile, BetMGM Casino Pennsylvania is doing things a bit differently: There, if you wager $20 on Premier Blackjack Pro, they get a $5 free bet they can place on the Superbowl. And of top of that, if you wager $20 on jackpot slots you get $10 in casino freeplay. So that’s a combo $15 in value for very little work.

All these offers expire in the next day or two, so if you don’t have an account yet, get signed up and check the details below.

BetMGM Casino is live in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Iowa! Best bonus Up to $1000 deposit match bonus

deposit match bonus Top-rated slots and casino games

slots and casino games Great iOS and Android apps

Award-winning M Life rewards program. CHOOSE YOUR STATE: Pennsylvania »Michigan »

BetMGM MI: First Touchdown Risk Free Bet

Players that want to make a bet on first to score a touchdown during the Big Game should check out the offer on BetMGM Michigan.

Opt in to the promotion, then bet the first TD. Get this right and you’ll win the bet, as standard. But guess wrong—if someone else gets to the endzone first—then you’ll back your bet, up to $20, in free bets credited to your account.

The money will only be credited to a player’s account once the wager has been settled. Note: Only the first Touchdown is eligible for this offer.

That’s not the only offer available right now. Until April 30, 2021, every day a player logs in their BetMGM Casino account they will get a chance to Spin the Wheel and receive one of valuable prizes:

FREEPLAY Funds in the amount of $1, $10, or $1000

Funds in the amount of $1, $10, or $1000 10 Free spins of the Galacticos slot

Deposit bonuses

Sign up to BetMGM MI Casino today to get $25 FREEPLAY® and 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 »

Sign up to BetMGM MI Sportsbook today New Players Get a Risk Free First Bet up to $600 »

BetMGM PA: Bet & Get plus Casino Freeplay

Over on BetMGM Pennsylvania, there are two promotions ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Big Game Bet & Get can be accessed through the BetMGM Casino February 5 to 6. That’s today or Saturday, so if you’re interesting—don’t hang around.

Players must opt in to The Big Game Bet & Get promotion and then wager $10 on Premium Blackjack Pro. Do that, and you get a $5 free bet—simple as that.

Once the blackjack wager has been made, the $5 free bet will automatically be added to your account. You can use this for the Superbowl, but you don’t have to: It has an expiry of seven days, so it can be used on any sports bet during that window.

But that’s not all. Players in PA can get a $10 Freeplay bonus on any table game just for wagering $20 on Jackpot Slots. This promotion got underway on Feb 1 and runs all through to the 7th (that’s Big Game Day, just in case you forgot).

Players must opt in to the table games promotion via the casino lobby. Once $20 has been wagered on Jackpot Slots, $10 worth of casino freeplay will automatically be added into the players account.

The $10 FREEPLAY can then be used on table games (excluding any live dealer games.) However wagering requirement are 20x, so for every $1 in FREEPLAY a player must have wagered $20.

In other words for a $10 FREEPLAY a player must go on to wager $200 in order to cash out.

Sign up to BetMGM PA Casino today to get $25 FREEPLAY® and 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 »