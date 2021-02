PokerStars has announced the return of their popular low-stakes online tournament series, MicroMillions, this time under the new “Marathon” moniker.

Normally, the series spans a week, but this time around the operator has condensed the length of MicroMillions into four days, creating a version of the series that will run February 11 to 14.

Over $3 million is guaranteed across 107 tournaments. It is the first time that MicroMillions has run in the February slot in its seven-year history.