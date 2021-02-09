888 Reveals Plan to Launch With WSOP in Pennsylvania by Summer 2021

888 plans to launch with WSOP in Pennsylvania in time for the summer series this year, and is also eyeing an expansion into Michigan, the operator has revealed.

In an exclusive interview with pokerfuse on Friday, Senior Vice President and Head of US at 888 Holdings Yaniv Sherman clarified the company’s plans for the expansion in regulated legal US markets.

“We are working hard to go live the first half of the year, hopefully sooner, but right now that is our plan—sometime during the first half of 2021 to go live,” Sherman told pokerfuse.

Sherman also shared the company’s intention to roll out the Poker 8 software platform across existing WSOP.com poker clients in other states after the launch in Pennsylvania, as well as upgrade the entire infrastructure.

He also shared his thoughts on an expansion of the existing shared liquidity network, a possible launch in Michigan, and the importance of poker as regulated online gaming expands across the US.

“It’s not just Poker 8, we are deploying a whole new platform backend with a lot of new capabilities that we’ve been working on globally,” he stated. “Then we will start rolling out Poker 8, in Pennsylvania first, and then hopefully the other states.”