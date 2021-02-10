PokerStars MI Announces Inaugural MICOOP in Michigan Online Poker Market

Online poker giant PokerStars has revealed details of its inaugural online tournament series in Michigan, MICOOP 2021, to begin on February 20 and run for just over two weeks.

The series, the very first of its kind in the regulated Michigan online poker market, guarantees a total of just over $1 million. The announcement comes just ten days after the operator launched real money online poker in the state.

“Coming off the launch of our real-money gaming brands in Michigan, it is clear that players want the world class offerings that only PokerStars can bring,” said FOX Bet CEO Kip Levin.

“As the sole online and mobile poker product in Michigan, our commitment and investment in PokerStars is vital as we aim to bring all aspects of a great customer experience to the poker community,” he added. “ who will join in the prestigious footsteps of other Championship Of Online Poker (COOP) champions.”