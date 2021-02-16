Partypoker Launches "Love Party" Loyalty Promo to Coincide with MILLIONS Online

Partypoker has launched a new promotion to coincide with MILLIONS Online, Love Party. The promotion kicked off on February 11, just ahead of Valentine’s Day, and will wrap up just ahead of the MILLIONS Online final table on March 3.

In Love Party, partypoker is giving away random prizes to players that either complete daily missions or make an eligible deposit.

Players have the chance to make a qualifying deposit across the three-week period in order to receive a ticket into a daily $1000 LOVE poker freeroll, SPINS tickets, or up to $50 in cash.