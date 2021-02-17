888poker Launches 24/7 Freerolls Festival With More Than $100,000 in Prizes

888poker has launched the second promotion in 2021 to continue the “Made to Play” campaign. From February 10 until March 2, players can win more than $100,000 in prizes via the 24/7 Freerolls Festival.

It follows hot on the heels of Turbo Drops and represents yet another piece of the “Made To Play” umbrella campaign, 888poker’s marketing efforts to promote the fully revamped Poker 8 client which rolled out on the global pool at the end of 2020 for mobile and desktop.

Players can participate in three different types of “Made To Celebrate” freerolls throughout the three-week period. All players need to do to be eligible for the tournaments is to have made a deposit.