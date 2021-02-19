Famous Full Tilt Poker Brand to Be Retired Completely Next Week

The iconic Full Tilt Poker brand is scheduled to be closed on the global dot-com pool in one week from now, PRO has learned. All remaining users on the site will be migrated to the global PokerStars platform.

It will mark the end of an era: The former home of legendary nosebleed cash game action will officially cease to exist. While Full Tilt always had less traffic than PokerStars, it was known to host some of the biggest games and biggest stars in the world of online poker.

It comes almost ten years since PokerStars acquired the Full Tilt Poker brand and software, and five years after the software was sunset. For the last few years, Full Tilt players remained on the brand, but played on a thin skin on top of the PokerStars platform, sharing the same player pool, account system and rewards program.

That chapter will now close, with the desktop and mobile applications no longer available.

As PRO reported last month, the closure of the brand has been on the cards for a while, but until now there was no definite date known for the shutdown of the FullTilt.com skin.