Winamax's King 5 WSOP Las Vegas Promotion Attracts Record Turnout

France’s leading regulated online poker room Winamax is currently running its long-established and ultra-popular King 5 promotion.

King 5 is a team-based competition where players compete over €200,000 in WSOP packages. Participation is free, and teams proceed through multiple stages over many weeks.

Players in the top four teams win a Las Vegas package to participate in the World Series of Poker (WSOP); players in the winning team get a $10,000 Main Event buy-in.

Winamax has been successfully running this competition since 2008. This year, despite the uncertainty of the WSOP this summer, thousands of players have flocked to qualify for the competition, setting a record turnout.

As per the operator, nearly 15,000 teams—meaning over 70,000 players—have participated in two rounds of Stage 1, which was held on February 9 and 16, beating the previous record set in 2013.