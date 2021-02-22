Live Poker in Europe Returns with the Unibet Deepstack Open in March 2021

The Unibet-sponsored Deepstack Open will host a special edition of the popular live poker mid-stakes festival next month, organizers have confirmed.

Labeled as the “UDSO 5 Special”, it will take place from March 11 to March 14 at the Portomaso Casino in Malta. It marks the return to the live poker circuit by a known operator in central Europe.

Most other live festivals remain on hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing rules and sophisticated hygienic precautions will be in place for the entire festival, organizers stated.

The special edition features a five-handed format with limited seating capacity. Wearing a face mask during the entire tournament is mandatory, as is frequent hand cleaning. Portomaso Casino has been implementing various hygienic measures for the past six months.

UDSO brand owner Alexandre Henry confirmed to PRO why Malta has been chosen as the destination for this special edition.

“We have been organizing DSO events in Malta since 2010, there are several reasons why we chose this place to come back: Since the end of lockdown before the summer of 2020, the casino has been open, respecting all measures from the health department. Tournaments are organised every day and it didn’t create any cluster since then. The Portomaso Casino has set up a secure covid proof process, so all players can feel safe at the table.”