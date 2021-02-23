Natural8 Runs Lucky 8s Promotion to Celebrate Chinese New Year

GGPoker Network’s Asian online poker skin Natural8 has launched a new promotion to celebrate the Chinese lunar New Year.

Started on February 12 and running through to the end of this week, active cash game players are rewarded with up to $10,000 in instant prizes in the Lucky 8s promotion.

The multi-faceted cash game chase is spread over four Hold’em variants. All prizes are credited instantly once the respective points threshold has been reached. The promotion is running for two weeks, concluding on February 26.

Natural8 is a leading skin on the GGPoker Network (GGPN), which is best known through its own GGPoker.com and UK poker room.

However, Natural8 actually predates these in-house brands. Today, it remains a prominent part of the network, with a focus on the Asian markets.