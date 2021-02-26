The Unibet Online Series XI Gets Underway

The Unibet Online Series (UOS) makes its debut for 2021 today, returning with €1 million in guarantees spread across 145 events.

As is traditional with UOS series, nano, low, mid and high buy-in levels are spread across the schedule to accommodate all sizes of bankroll.

For the second time, the Unibet Open Online will play out online as the Main Event, once again with €250,000 guaranteed. The buy-in sits at €1100.

The promote the series, the operator has scheduled Bubble Burster Showdown tournaments, a special freeroll for those who bust out one place before making the money, and Mystery Tournaments, freerolls that pop up randomly in the lobby.

A leaderboard will run in tandem with the series giving away an additional €32,000 in prize money.