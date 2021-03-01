Partypoker MILLIONS Online 2021 Main Event Covers $5 Million Guarantee

Partypoker’s prestigious high roller MILLIONS Online tournament has successfully covered its $5 million guarantee, attracting 1084 players to build a prize pool just over $5.4 million.

The operator needed to attract 1000 entries to the $5000+$300 tournament across its two Day 1 flights in order to cover the guarantee.

It got off to a great start with Day 1A, held last weekend, which brought in 591 entries to its single-reentry flight.

Day 1B, which was held on Sunday, February 28, did not quite hit this level of turnout, but its 493 entries were enough comfortably to cross over the 1000 mark combined, covering its ambitious guarantee by 8.4%.

It is the fourth time the operator has run the tournament in just over four years. When it first debuted in December 2017, it had the same structure, and this 2021 tournament notably brought in 57 more entries than this inaugural event.