Unibet Moves Entire Live 2021 Schedule Online

Unibet has once again come out of the gates early, moving all their Unibet Open live events online for a second year running.

The early decision, in response to the ever-changing global landscape created by the coronavirus pandemic, gives their players a clear idea of what can be expected from events in the year to come.

“We were the first to announce the switch to online last year and we’ve taken similar fast, decisive action this year,” Unibet Global Ambassador David Lappin told PRO.

“I’ll admit that I was holding out hope that a December event could have been on the cards so like many of our players, I am disappointed. Ultimately though, I’m really proud of how we have put player safety above everything else,” he added.