Winamax Increases Guarantees for Second Annual KO Battles

French and Spanish market leader Winamax has boosted guarantees for the second ever addition of KO Battles, the operator’s new tournament series dedicated to bounty tournaments.

The operator first introduced the series this time a year ago. Winamax is keeping the format much the same as this inaugural edition, with a few dozen low- to mid-stakes tournaments, each a KO tournament played in either semi-turbo, turbo, or Deglingos, the operator’s unique ultra-fast, short-stacked structure.

However, this time around the operator has increased the festival’s stature across the board. There are more tournaments on the schedule, guarantees are increased, and the Main Event has doubled in size.