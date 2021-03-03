Partypoker To Host WPT 500 and Irish Open Online in March

Partypoker has announced it will be hosting two online tournament series this month. It starts off with the WPT 500 later this week, then The Irish Open Online picks up the mantel through to early April.

Combined the series guarantee over $18 million in prize money.

Building off the partnership inked with the WPT back in 2018, the WPT 500 gets underway on Sunday on the partypoker dot-com client. Just over $4 million is guaranteed across 25 events.

There will be two standout $1 million-guaranteed Main Events each with a buy-in of $530. There is also a mix of formats on the schedule, including Omaha, Omaha Knockout, Hyper and Turbo tournaments, and two Mix-Max events.

The Irish Open Online follows immediately after, with a guarantee of €12.3 million across 26 events.

This is the second time that partypoker has hosted the Irish Open Online, a play on the Irish Poker Open. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, this took place annually as a live event in Dublin, Ireland.