888poker Teams Up With WPTDeepStacks to Host Online Festival Next Month

The World Poker Tour has announced a partnership with 888poker to host an online edition of the WPTDeepStacks from April 18 to 26.

There will be three simultaneous series across the 888 European and global networks, with more than $3 million in guaranteed prize pools.

It is the first time that 888poker’s three networks will be synced for a major online festival. It is also one of the rare occasions that 888 has worked with a live operator to bring a series entirely online.

“WPTDeepStacks and 888poker are thrilled to partner online for this incredible series for the entire 888poker network,” Hermance Blum, WPT Vice President Europe, added in the official press release. “Players across all of 888poker networks can look forward to competing for a major title with all buy-in levels available.”