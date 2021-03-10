888poker Teams Up with WPTDeepStacks for New Series

In a first-ever partnership, 888poker and WPTDeepStacks are joining forces to bring a global tournament series to the poker landscape. Starting April 18, three WPTDeepStacks events will run simultaneously on 888poker’s global network, as well as the fenced-in markets of Spain/Portugal and Italy.

All three series have 16 events scheduled each, culminating in a Main Event in each market. There is more than $3 million in guarantees across the three series, with the marquee Main Event on the global network set at $1 million guaranteed.

The biggest series will run on the global network of 888poker. Billed as WPTDS London Online, there will be more than $2 million in guarantees up for grabs in the main series, but that is just the beginning. Italy and Spain/Portugal will also be hosting their own WPTDeepStacks series with €350,000 guaranteed to Italian players and €400,000 guaranteed for Spanish and Portuguese players.

All three series will have 16 events, and run from April 18 through April 26. While 888poker and the World Poker Tour have teamed up before for WPT500 and online satellites, this marks the first time 888poker will host the WPTDeepStacks brand, as well as the first time all three 888poker networks will be synced up for the same event.

WPTDS London Online

Most players in the world will be looking to London for their chance at WPTDeepStacks glory. WPTDS London Online will feature a $1 million guarantee on the $1,050 Main Event. Players will have four Day 1 chances to bag a stack for Day 2 play, and there will be chances to get into the game for just $.01.

The satellite tree for the London Online Main Event is already up, and there are daily Pennybuy qualifiers for just one cent. These near-freerolls offer $11 tickets to a sub-satellite, with the main satellite costing $109 and paying out tickets to Day 1 of the $1,050 Main Event.

That means it takes just three steps to turn a single penny into a ticket worth $1,050, and a chance at a piece of the $1 million plus prize pool. The Main Event and satellite trees are already listed in the 888poker lobby, but there will be 15 other events at various buy-ins across the nine-day festival.

There are four days of streaming planned for the London games featuring the team of David Tuchman, Nick Wealthall, and WPT tournament director Matt Savage.

Italy and Spain/Portugal

Running alongside the global series will be WPTDS Iberia and WPTDS Italy, smaller versions of the London event aimed at the fenced-in markets. Both series will run a $150 Main Event with a single starting flight and $150,000 guaranteed.

Both of the local versions will also feature a 16-event schedule and run for the same time period as the London series. The Spain/Portugal series will guarantee €400,000, while the Italian games will have at least €350,000 in prizes. Additionally, there are prestigious WPTDeepStacks trophies up for grabs in all events, so there is added value in every single game.

New Software for the Series

The announcement of the WPTDeepStacks partnership comes on the heels of a major software upgrade for 888poker. The new Poker 8 software has been running on the global network since late 2020, and represents a major upgrade to the client. The same Poker 8 desktop went online for Italy and Spain/Portugal this month, just in time for those series next month.

Both companies seem very happy with the new partnership. Hermance Blum, WPT Vice President Europe, said “WPTDeepStacks and 888poker are thrilled to partner online for this incredible series for the entire 888poker network” while Guy Cohen, 888 Senior Vice President & Head of B2C, added “We are delighted to partner with WPTDeepStacks to bring an exciting multi-network series to 888poker players this spring.”

The new partnership is bound to increase exposure for both brands, bringing new eyeballs to the 888poker platform and adding a new stable of players for the WPTDeepStacks brand.