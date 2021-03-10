Partypoker Introduces New Hot Tables with Boosted Pots on Cash Game Tables

Partypoker is set to introduce a new cash game feature on Thursday, March 11, rewarding cash prizes randomly at cash game tables. So-called “Hot Tables” will award up to 500 big blinds across four stakes on randomly selected tables.

At the same time, the operator has decided to discontinue the ongoing cash game leaderboards for all stakes with immediate effect. The new feature promises to give “more players the chance to win a massive, boosted cash prize at any moment!”

“Hot Tables should attract more recreational players, which is good for everyone overall as they will create a healthier ecology,” partypoker Twitch and Community Manager Colette Stewart said on the official partypoker Discord channel.

“The cash game leaderboards award only a small portion of the player pool while Hot Tables offer a more balanced distribution of prizes,” she added.

The launch was first hinted at in late 2020 and follows an emerging trend in the online poker industry. Several operators have implemented their own random cash drop promotions throughout the years, which have proven popular among recreational players.