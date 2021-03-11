Bounty Hunter Series Deemed Huge Success on iPoker

Bounty Hunter Series successfully wrapped up over on iPoker earlier this week, comfortably exceeding its €1 million series guarantee. In total, it paid out over €1.75 million in prize money.

Bounty Hunter Series made its return to the iPoker network after a two-year hiatus. The series kicked off in late February and concluded this past Monday, March 8.

“We’ve done much better than expected and the positive feedback I receive from iPoker operators and players is overwhelming,” Jörg Nottebaum, Head of iPoker, told PRO.

“Over the last 10 days we gathered a lot of interesting insights, that will surely help us to build an interesting and appealing MTT offering and to have even better MTT series on iPoker.com in the future,” he added.