GGPoker to Host Omaholic Series With $7 Million in Guarantees

GGPoker has announced the Omaholic Series, taking place for two weeks starting this Sunday. It is the first festival of the operator dedicated to the four-card variant.

Throughout the entire series, a total of $7 million is guaranteed, making it by far the biggest Omaha-exclusive festival in online poker to date. The new series was launched shortly after the creation of OmahaSquad, which emphasizes their intention to grow the focus on the game type.

GGPoker recently also recently made changes to their Omaha offers, and the operator is testing a new betting structure during the series.

“In recent months, the poker team has worked closely with JNandez in designing our first Omaholics Series,” said John Scanlon, Director of Sponsorships and Live Events at GGPoker in the blog post announcing the festival.

“Omaha is such a fantastic game and we look forward to collaborating with both Sasha and JNandez to further enhance our offering and promote Omaha to a wider audience across the entire GGPoker Network,” he added.