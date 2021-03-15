$360K Guaranteed in Next Partypoker US Network Online Series in New Jersey

The partypoker US Network will host the next edition of their Online Series from March 21 to 28. Players based in New Jersey can take on any of the three online poker rooms on the network: partypoker NJ, Borgata Poker, and BetMGM Poker NJ.

The festival kicks off on Sunday, March 21 at 5 pm EDT and will conclude the following Sunday, March 28. In total, the festival includes 11 tournaments throughout seven consecutive days with $360,000 guaranteed.

During the week-long festival, the buy-ins range from $20 to $1,060, and the corresponding guarantees range from $10k to $125k. Included in the schedule is a mix of PKO, No-Limit Hold’em, and PLO games as well as one Heads-Up tournament on March 24.

Partypoker US Online Series at a Glance

$360,000 guaranteed for players in New Jersey

11 events in total within seven days

Buy-ins start at $20 and go up to $1,060

Guarantees between $10k and $125k

The series culminates in a $125k 8-Max Main Event

The action commences on Sunday, March 21 at 5pm with the $50K guaranteed Sunday Special, which features a buy-in of $215. One week later on March 28, the series concludes with three simultaneous events including the $125k guaranteed 8-Max tournament. The flagship event of the series will play down to an eight-handed final table, and its conclusion will be live-streamed one day later.

“I’m really excited for our upcoming online series, especially the $1,060/$125k gtd on Sunday, March 28, which already has an $89k prize pool and the series hasn’t even started!” Borgata sponsored pro Katie Stone said to pokerfuse about the upcoming festival in the Garden State.

“So it’s going to be a huge week of online events starting this Sunday the 21st, and an even bigger Sunday main event day here in NJ for partypokerUS network players,” she added.

Check out the full event schedule below.

partypoker US Network Online Series 2021

Day Date Time (ET) Event Name Buy In GTD Sunday 3/21/21 5:00 PM $50K GTD SUNDAY SPECIAL NLH $215 $50,000 Monday 3/22/21 8:00 PM $25K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT BOUNTY 8MAX NLH $320 $25,000 Tuesday 3/23/21 8:00 PM $20K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT BOUNTY 8MAX NLH $215 $20,000 Wednesday 3/24/21 8:00 PM $10K GTD 6MAX PLO $109 $10,000 Wednesday 3/24/21 8:00 PM HEADS UP 32 MAX $320 Thursday 3/25/21 8:00 PM $20K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT BOUNTY 6MAX NLH $320 $20,000 Friday 3/26/21 8:00 PM $20K GTD 40- STACK 8MAX NLH $215 $20,000 Saturday 3/27/21 8:00 PM $25K GTD PROGRESSIVE KNOCKOUT BOUNTY 8MAX NLH $320 $25,000 Sunday 3/28/21 5:00 PM $10K GTD 8MAX MINI CHAMPIONSHIP NLH $20 $10,000 Sunday 3/28/21 5:00 PM SUNDAY $35K GTD $109 1/2 PRICE NLH $109 $35,000 Sunday 3/28/21 5:00 PM $125K GTD 8MAX NLH – Live Stream $1,060 $125,000

The newest edition of the Online Series boasts an expanded schedule compared to the previous festival in January 2021. After taking player feedback into consideration, the operator increased the buy-in for the flagship Main Event from $250 to $1,060.

One of the new tournaments on the schedule is the $320 Heads-Up Event #5 on March 24, which runs alongside the $109 6-Max PLO Event #4. The final Sunday also features Event #9 Mini Championship, which comes with a bargain price tag of $20 and a $10,000 guarantee.

“It makes me really happy that our players are able to see all of their feedback and requests come together in series like these. We work really hard on creating an awesome experience for every type of gamer,” Stone said.

“Poker is a fun game that anyone can play, and we take a lot of pride in offering the best-structured events found in regulated online gaming, which helps give players on our network their best shot at winning big!” she added.

Partypoker in the USA

The partypoker US Network finished the year 2020 strong with the Players Choice Series and the WPT $1 million guaranteed tournament, both of which took place in December.

Under Roar Digital, a joint venture between MGM and partypoker parent company Entain (formerly known as GVC), the partypoker US Network posted big online poker gains in New Jersey and partypoker NJ played a key role in that.

Besides the network-wide Online Series in January, the partypoker US Network also ran the PKO Tournament Series from February 21 until February 28. The eight tournaments featured buy-ins ranging from $109 to $525 and more than $250,000 in guarantees. In February 2021, they also launched the free poker strategy learning tool “For the Player” in cooperation with LearnWPT.

There are also hopes that partypoker will expand into further regulated states including Pennsylvania and Michigan in 2021.

BetMGM launched its Casino and Sportsbook app on January 22, 2021 in Michigan. It is expected that the online poker platform will launch in the Wolverine State soon. An exact date for the second online poker brand to go live in MI has not been announced yet by the operator or the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Furthermore, BetMGM has successfully launched in Pennsylvania with a sportsbook and online casino offering. BetMGM Casino PA currently also offers a huge $250,000 Leaderboard Promotion in the Keystone State. However, no details have been released so far concerning the arrival of the online poker platform.

Parent company Entain has also expanded its iGaming presence with the launch of a second online casino platform in Pennsylvania. Borgata Casino PA went live in late February 2021 and a new 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 welcome offer was introduced for its platform in PA and NJ.