Partypoker is Catching Fewer Bots, Seizing Less Money as Procedures Mature

Partypoker continues with its commitment made back in 2018 to clear the online poker room of bot accounts and to return fraudulent money to affected players.

Since the start of 2021, partypoker has seized just $9,000 in fraudulent funds and closed only 64 accounts. This is a marked slowdown to amounts seized in the past, where tens of thousands of dollars were confiscated on a monthly basis.

In total, over $1.8 million has been returned to players and 1,461 accounts have been closed as the site’s efforts to create a safe and fair place to play continue.