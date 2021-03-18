Winamax Celebrates 300 Million Expresso Tournaments

French global operator Winamax is celebrating its 300 millionth Expresso tournament this month with a special promotion.

Gold bars are being dropped every 10,000 tables, multiplying prize pools in the run up to the big milestone. The more players play on Expresso tables in between Gold bar drops, the higher their multiplier will be.

“Expresso has become the quintessential online poker format,” Aurélien Guiglini Head of Poker Product at Winamax, told PRO.

“Eight years after its inception, it shows no sign of slowing down. Players remain highly enthusiastic about it. Thus, celebrating the 300-millionth milestone with them was a no-brainer.”

“So far, the promotion is a massive success,” he went on to say. “The scheduled milestone jackpots are coming at an even faster rate than before, and the countdown displayed on the lobby is an added thrill for the players.”