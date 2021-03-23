Partypoker: More Than 57,000 "Hot Tables" Triggered in First 11 Days

The player response has been good, especially from recreational and casual players. A little more than a week after the launch of Hot Tables, partypoker has revealed the first numbers for their latest innovation: According to the operator, nearly 60,000 Hot Tables have been triggered to date.

Partypoker has also been collecting feedback and plans on making changes and improvements soon. These changes not only include animation and gameplay tweaks but likely an expansion of the feature itself.

“The player response has been good, especially from recreational and casual players, a spokesperson told PRO. “We’ve also received some very good feedback and will make some feature changes in the forthcoming releases.”

“Namely – faster animations (so shortening the delay) and changes to the way Fast Fold works with Hot Tables. We are also looking at what stakes Hot Tables are featured, with a view to expanding them,” party’s spokesperson added.