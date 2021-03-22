Run It Once Poker Launches PLO Appreciation Week

Run It Once Poker has launched PLO Appreciation Week from March 22 to 28 on its independent online poker client.

The promotion includes home games with Run It Once Training course creator Richard Gryko as well as RIO ambassador Kevin Rabichow. Four sessions during the week will also be live-streamed.

During the week-long competition, RIO has enabled a boost for its Splash the Pot (STP) cash drop feature on three separate days as well. The entire period also features weekly SNG Select and cash game leaderboards across all four available Hold’em and Omaha stakes.

The promotion officially kicked off at midnight UTC on Monday, March 22, with an active Super Splash for the entire day at the PLO €200 limits.

Instead of the usual 31%, the Rakeback percentage is boosted up to 45% during each Super Splash session. This nearly equals the initial STP Rakeback of 51%, which the operator ran until the introduction of the Legends program in November 2019.