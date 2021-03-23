BetMGM Online Poker Platform Goes Live in Michigan

BetMGM has officially launched online poker in Michigan as of Monday. It is the first brand of Roar Digital (now BetMGM) to go live in the Wolverine State, and BetMGM Poker MI is only the second active operator in the ring-fenced market.

Right out of the gate, massive welcome bonuses and first-month promotions are offered in a bid to grab a slice of market share. The BetMGM MI poker software is powered by the partypoker US network and mirrors their client in New Jersey.

It is the second operator to launch in Michigan following the arrival of PokerStars MI at the end of January 2021.

“The launch of BetMGM Poker in Michigan fully rounds out our premier gaming portfolio in the state,” said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM. “BetMGM’s sports betting and casino offerings have been met with incredible early success in Michigan and we’re thrilled to provide players with another exciting gaming option.”