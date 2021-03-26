iPoker Network in Italy Extends MTT Series Until April as new Spike in Traffic Appears

The iPoker network has once again brought back its flagship iPoker Series in the Italian market.

It was initially scheduled to conclude on March 16, however that has since been extended until April 4. The entire series is now guaranteeing €2 million across 210 events, a huge figure given the network and market size.

This significant expansion to double the tally of events to 210 makes it one of the biggest offerings not just on the Italian market but even compared to iPoker’s dot-com network.

iPoker Series commenced earlier in March and will now span almost an entire month. Included in the remaining expanded schedule are affordable buy-ins of as little as €3. The most expensive events listed on the poker clients come with a price tag of €100 and €200 respectively.