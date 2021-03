The UK Online Poker Series (UKOPS) has returned to Sky Poker starting today for its 25th outing in what is a paired back schedule to previous years.

The series will span a week and guarantees £250,000 over 44 events. As is common with the series, buy-ins start at £11.

This is its second outing in five months. In its previous outing, which ran in October, it guaranteed £400,000 across 64 tournaments spanning ten days.