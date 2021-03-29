Unibet Celebrates Seventh Birthday with Milestone Gift Drops

Cash game players on Unibet can expect to get €95,000 in birthday presents from Unibet Poker before the end of April, as the operator prepares to celebrate seven years as an independent online poker operator.

The prizes will be awarded to cash game players as random prize drops. They could be in the form of tickets for MTTs or HexaPro games, or in the form of bonus points which can be exchanged for tickets to use in all forms of poker on Unibet.

There will be 73 prize drops per day on cash tables at all levels. The higher you play, the bigger the prizes will be, but there are more prizes available for lower buy-in levels. As many as 300 low stakes players in PL/NL4 will get awarded prizes every day, while as many as 18 players at the PL/NL25 level and higher will get special rewards.

In total, there will be €95,000 in prizes dropped on players of all levels throughout the campaign, which started on March 18 and runs through April 30. More than 400 players will get a share of the prizes every day.