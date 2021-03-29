GGPoker Goes Toe-To-Toe with PokerStars with Huge Spring Festival

The first major clash of the year in the global online poker industry is about to unfold. GGPoker has revealed its third major festival for 2021: GG Spring Festival and it comes with an earth-shattering $150 million in guarantees.

It is scheduled to coincide wholly with PokerStars’ $100 million SCOOP festival, running from April 4 to 25.

The GG Spring festival brings another milestone for GGPoker, who raised the bar even higher and will host its biggest series to date.

“This is going to be the biggest online poker event of all time and will blow a lot of people’s minds,” said Daniel Negreanu, GGPoker Ambassador. “From the massive launch party on April 3 and other festival elements to the massive headline event guarantees, it’s a true poker party from start to finish, and I can’t wait for it to get underway!”