Winamax Series Ups the Guarantees Once Again to Create Biggest Series To Date

Leading French and Spanish online poker operator Winamax has released details surrounding its flagship Winamax Series that will run in April for the second time this year.

It has upped guarantees to the series to €21 million, which makes it the largest online tournament series ever laid on by the operator.

This beats the record set by themselves in January 2021 and PokerStars in December 2018 for the largest online tournament series to run in the segregated European market, each of which sported €20 million guaranteed.

“April is always the trickiest month to organize the Winamax Series, especially compared to September and January: the weather improves, so people tend to put down their smart devices to spend more time outside,” Aurélien Guiglini, Winamax Head of Poker, told PRO ahead of the spring festival.

“In spite of this, the upcoming Winamax Series is boasting its biggest total guarantees ever since the first edition back in 2011: €21 million total,” he added.