Partypoker Introduces New Coin Flip Promotion at Lottery SNG Tables

Partypoker has announced a new promotion to help add value to its lottery sit and go game, SPINS.

Players can now earn tickets to the new Coin Flip promotion, which offers a range of random prizes based on the result of a virtual coin flip.

Online poker operators are always looking for new ways to inject excitement into the game. The new Coin Flip promotion will offer a 50/50 chance at random prizes of up to $500. The promotion kicked off this Monday and runs for another three weeks.

A spokesperson for partypoker, David Cook, signaled to PRO that this represents a new direction in promotional strategy.

“At partypoker, we are aiming to offer features and promotional executions that are well suited to a broader group of players than maybe we’ve focused on in the last two years,” Cook stated, adding that “promotions like Hot Tables and Coin Flip are part of a wider effort by us to engage more players.”