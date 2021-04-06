World Series of Poker Announces Plans to Host Live Series in Autumn and Winter

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) has announced their intention to host an in-person festival in 2021.

The organizers anticipate running a full-fledged live series in the fall at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, kicking off on September 30 and spanning for nearly two months.

It has also outlined plans to follow that up with the WSOP Europe series in the winter at the King’s Resort in Rozvadov, Czech Republic with the first bracelet event starting on November 19.

Furthermore, organizers confirmed their intention to repeat Online Bracelet events in the summer as well.

As of July 1, the WSOP.com client in available regulated US markets is slated to host the domestic part. The WSOP is also expected to continue its partnership with GGPoker to host the international part of WSOP Online 2021, though this remains unconfirmed.

“This year, more than ever, we embrace our role at the WSOP to deliver memorable experiences and bring this community of poker lovers back together. In 2021, the theme is, get vaccinated and get back to Vegas,” WSOP Executive Director Ty Stewart said in the official press release.

The announcement was highly anticipated by the poker community in the wake of live poker returning especially in the United States right now.