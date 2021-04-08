For the First Time in Two Years, PokerStars Reveals New Wave of Ambassadors

PokerStars has unveiled a new roster of six poker players signing on as ambassadors, almost doubling the head count of the Team Pro department.

It is the first time in two years that PokerStars has signed on more than one ambassador to their books. The roster has now grown from nine to 15.

The new additions include Parker “Tonkaaaa” Talbot, Sam “SamSquid” Grafton, Lasse “WisternJL” Jagd Lauritsen and Andre Coimbra.

The signing of Coimbra is the most notable as he becomes the first poker player to rejoin PokerStars for a second term. He previously represented the site from 2013 to 2017.

He hails from Portugal, representing the operator’s European segregated market comprising French, Spanish and Portuguese players. He is known to regularly stream his gameplay on Twitch.

Two more players join to represent the US facing PokerStars Pennsylvania site. Mark “naigo1” Foresta and Keith “AccidentalGrenade” Becke become the first players to represent PokerStars’ PA online poker room. They will join long standing pro Jen Shahade in promoting the US regulated site as the new recruits live in the State.

“After the announcement a bunch of people on the tables congratulated me and I was getting showered in throwables,” Talbot told the PokerStars Blog.